Experience the world at Global Fest

The Global Festival is returning to the MSU Union on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

People will be able to see the world in just one day and location. There will be international exhibits, live performances, performance workshops, activities for kids, and a fashion show.

Students will be teaching traditional steps in an open dance studio following their performances.

This event is a celebration of diversity and showcases MSU students cultures and traditions.

The World Gift Shop will open at 12 p.m., the exhibits and performances will begin at 1 p.m.

All proceeds from the World Gift Shop go to fund international student scholarships.

