Expecting mother worries she will have to give birth alone

Expectant mothers with due dates approaching are worried about how the coronavirus will impact their special day.

Shandell Carr hopes to welcome her baby girl on May 17th, but with policies changing daily at hospitals, she's worried she'll have to deliver on her own.

"I really don't want to do this by myself," said Shandell.

Shandell is about 33 weeks pregnant living in the small town of Gregory, where the first time mother, is already seeing first-hand impacts of coronavirus on her pregnancy.

"I have had to cancel my ultrasound, doctor's appointments," said Shandell. "It's been a while since I have seen her and I want to see the ultrasound pictures of her. It's hard and just a lot of stress."

Shandell plans to give birth at the University Of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

For now, her mother is allowed in the room, but only her.

"I wanted to have my mom, and my best friend Amber, my stepdad or grandma with me," said Shandell. "I need them. Hopefully, this ends so I can have two people with me."

For Shandells's mom, Debra, watching her daughter go through this stressful time, has been hard on her too.

"People can't even see her, rub her belly, this is her first child and she's missing all the experiences," said Debra with tears in her eyes.

With a canceled baby shower and a shelter-in-place order on, the two say, it's challenging to get things ready for her baby...Remington Rose.

"I can't even go out of the house to prepare," said Shandell. "So at least I have a bassinet, clothes, and diapers and whatever Amazon will ship to us I will be getting."

Although these restrictions are tight, the two understand that it's best for Shandell's and Remington's health.

"My baby is going to be better than ever to go through all of this," said Shandell.

Shandell's next check-in is in April where she hopes to have an ultrasound and see baby Remington again.

Sparrow, McLaren and Henry Ford Allegiance hospital are all like Michigan Medicine, only allowing one support person in the labor and delivery or postpartum unit.

But those restrictions are subject to change depending on the future of the coronavirus.

