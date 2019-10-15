Expectations high for MSU men's basketball

Coming off a trip to the final four last season, the Michigan State men's basketball team held their annual media day on Tuesday.

News 10's Seth Wells was at the Breslin Center, where expectations are high for the Spartans.

Many schools would be happy with just a run to the final four, but at MSU, their loss to Texas Tech last season has left a bitter taste in their mouth.

The Spartans want to come back and get the ultimate goal, a second national title for Tom Izzo.

"Yeah definitely, coming so close and coming up short when it's a couple things that we can probably fix, a couple of adjustments we could make to kind of get it done. You don't want to look too far ahead right now but you know that it's there as an opportunity, and in the back of your head," Cassius Winston, MSU point guard, said.

"It's all about us taking that next step. I know that, for us as a team, we really want to get coach another national championship ring. You know coach has everything on his resume but we really want to get that second ring for him," Thomas Kithier, MSU forward, said.

"We know what it's like to be there,we know what it's like to lose there. We know what we need to work for and what we did last year worked and we're going to keep building on that," Kyle Atrens, MSU forward, said.

The team has a chance to become the first team in program-history to be ranked number one in the preseason poll.

The Spartans open up play with an exhibition game on Oct. 29 against Albion.

