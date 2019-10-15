UPDATE: Crane has arrived to Park District construction site

The City of East Lansing has set up emergency road closures due to a situation at the Park District construction site.

Mikell Frey, City of East Lansing spokesperson said in a release, "this afternoon, a concrete form didn't set properly at the Park District project site, located at the northwest corner of the Abbot-Grand River intersection. (And) in the interest of public safety, all roads and sidewalks have been closed around the project site."

A crane has arrived to the site and will be used to move the form down to the ground.

They are advising drivers and pedestrians to avoid Grand River Avenue on the west end of downtown East Lansing and Abbot Road, between Grand River Avenue and Linden Street, until further notice.

The sidewalk and road closures are expected to be in place for several hours.

Here are the current road closures:

- Grand River Avenue is back open to traffic at this time, but may need to be closed for a short period of time later this evening once the crane arrives.

- Abbot Road remains closed between Grand River Avenue and Linden Street.

- Albert Avenue is closed between Evergreen Avenue and Grove Street.

- The road closures are expected to be in place until later this evening (approximately 11 p.m.).

East Lansing City Council Member Aaron Stephens talked to us and called the situation a “construction mishap.”

He says crews tried to move a pre-made piece of concrete to a certain area within the Park District construction site in downtown East Lansing and the piece somehow fell out of place because it didn't set right.

Capt. Leo Allaire of the East Lansing Fire Department told NEWS 10 that there are no injuries reported at this time.

