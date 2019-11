A lane closure may disrupt your drive this weekend near Jackson.

The lane impacted in the closure is from Elm Avenue to Sargent Road on westbound I-94.

The construction starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Crews will be on the highway doing asphalt work on the median shoulders.

All lanes are expected to be reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.