Expanded order bans travel between two residences

One of the newest changes from Governor Gretchen Whitmer's expanded stay at home order is no travel between two residences in the state.

That means if you were planning to head up north to a cottage this weekend, you'll want to turn around.

This change was implemented after many leaders in northern Michigan communities voice their concerns about the influx of visitors because the cities have limited medical resources.

The state currently has 22,738 cases of coronavirus in Michigan with 1,281 deaths.

The governor tweeted that over 200 patients with the coronavirus had died between Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Since I addressed the public yesterday afternoon, more than 200 people have died due to COVID-19. This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths we have had in one day to date. These people were husbands, wives, grandparents, sons, and daughters.



— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 10, 2020

