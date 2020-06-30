Exercise may boost breast milk

A new study from Ohio State finds exercise during pregnancy may boost the quality of a woman's breast milk!

Researchers used activity trackers to follow 150 pregnant and postpartum women.

Those who logged more steps per day had higher levels of a compound known as 3SL in their breast milk.

3SL is known to reduce baby's lifelong risk of serious health issues like diabetes, obesity and heart disease.

The increase in 3SL was not related to exercise intensity, so even taking a daily walk is enough to see these benefits.

