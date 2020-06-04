Executive order to allow administrative hearings by phone, video conference is extended

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-113, continuing to allow certain state administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings, the governor's office said.

“Michigan has taken some big steps in the past week, but social distancing is still the best tool we have to fight COVID-19,” said Gov. Whitmer. “That is why it is important to ensure we can continue to allow certain agencies and commissions to conduct their important work remotely during this ongoing crisis. I urge all Michiganders to work together and do their part to fight COVID-19.”

The order will continue to allow the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, Unemployment Insurance Agency and other hearings to take place through video conference and phone in place of in-person hearings.

Additionally, the order also temporarily allows e-signatures in place of written signatures on any related documents.

You can view the full Executive Order attached to this article.

