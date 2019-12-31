Exchange food donations for free radon test-kits

The Ionia County Health Department is giving away radon test-kits throughout January.

The test-kits are in exchange for a donation of non-perishable foods.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that occurs naturally in the environment. However, it is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers, and the second leading cause of lung cancer overall.

The Ionia County Health Department recommends that all homes be tested in order to limit risk of exposure.

People can drop off their food donations and pick up their test kit starting Jan. 2. The health department is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

