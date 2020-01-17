Ex-student government leader takes deal with lesser charge

A former student government president at Central Michigan University has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor. The deal emerged weeks after the attorney general said Ian Elliott's felony conviction for sexual misconduct should be set aside because of wrongdoing by a prosecutor. Elliott was sent to prison in August but now is in the Isabella County jail. He could be free by summer. It's the latest fallout from an investigation of Brian Kolodziej, who was an assistant attorney general. Investigators said he had an intimate relationship with the woman who had accused Elliott of sexual assault.

