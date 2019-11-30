Ex-UAW president resigns membership

Gary Jones, president of the United Auto Workers union addresses the media after the union's bargaining convention in Detroit, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Jones earlier said he is "deeply saddened and irritated" by a corruption scandal in which union officials are accused of accepting bribes from Fiat Chrysler executives. According to Jones, the union is "engaged in comprehensive reforms to make sure that this behavior never happens again." (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By  | 
Posted:

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - Former United Auto Workers president Gary Jones has resigned his union membership.

The union announced Friday that the 62-year-old Jones had left the UAW, after stepping down as its chief earlier in November.

A widening federal bribery and embezzlement probe of the UAW has resulted in more than a dozen people being charged.

Jones has not been charged, but federal agents searched his suburban Detroit home in August in connection with the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 