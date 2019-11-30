Ex-UAW president resigns membership

Former United Auto Workers president Gary Jones has resigned his union membership.

The union announced Friday that the 62-year-old Jones had left the UAW, after stepping down as its chief earlier in November.

A widening federal bribery and embezzlement probe of the UAW has resulted in more than a dozen people being charged.

Jones has not been charged, but federal agents searched his suburban Detroit home in August in connection with the investigation.

