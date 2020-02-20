Ex-UAW official convicted in bribery scheme sent to prison

A former United Auto Workers union official who received bribes and kickbacks from a vendor has been sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Mike Grimes of Fort Myers, Florida was accused of receiving more than $1.5 million in bribes, including $10,000 worth of cosmetic surgery for a relative while working at a UAW-General Motors training center.

The 66-year-old Grimes pleaded guilty in September to money laundering and conspiracy charges. The sentence imposed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman is longer than the two years sought by prosecutors.

