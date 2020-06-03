Ex-UAW President Gary Jones pleads guilty in corruption case

Former UAW President Gary Jones plead guilty in a federal corruption probe and has agreed to serve up to 57 months in prison as a part of the plea deal, according to a report from our news partners at WDIV Local 4 News.

Jones, 63, of Texas, pled guilty to one count of conspiring to embezzle UAW dues money and conspiring to use a facility of interstate commerce to aid racketeering crimes between 2010 and September 2019, according to the report.

He also pled guilty to a separate count of conspiring to defraud the United States by evading the payment of taxes on embezzled funds and causing the UAW to file false tax returns during the same period of time, the report says.

Besides conspiring with other UAW officials to embezzle UAW funds, Jones pled guilty to conspiring with UAW officials to defraud the United States by impeding the Internal Revenue Service in the collection of taxes from Jones and other UAW officials; the conspirators also caused the UAW to file false tax returns with the IRS, according to reports.

Jones faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 based on each of the two counts of conspiracy. Under the terms of the plea agreement between Jones and the government, Jones is facing an advisory sentencing guideline range of 46 to 57 months in prison, the report states.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.