Ex-Michigan football player suing school over alleged abuse

A man who played football at the University of Michigan is suing the school and its board of regents, alleging the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson sexually abused him.

The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit seeks certification to be class action and aims to include anyone who says they were molested by the deceased school doctor.

The lawsuit identifies the plaintiff as John Doe. He says he was on an academic scholarship from 1989 to 1993 and played football for the Wolverines.

A message seeking comment on the lawsuit has been left with the school.

