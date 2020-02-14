Ex-MSU basketball player reportedly arrested on drug charges

Several news outlets are reporting that former Michigan State University basketball player Keith Appling, 28, has been arrested on drug charges.

The Macomb Daily is reporting that Appling has been charged with possessing 19 grams of heroin in his vehicle after he was stopped by police in Warren last weekend.

Appling has had run-ins with the law before. He was sentenced to one year in jail back in 2017 for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.

During that sentencing, he told the court he was extremely disappointed in himself and was ready to get his life back on track.

Appling played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014 and had two, brief contracts with the NBA's Orlando Magic.

