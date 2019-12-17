Everett High School closed after verbal threat from student

Everett High School will be closed on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 after a verbal threat was made by an Everett student.

The Lansing School District says six Everett students were suspended for fighting, and other code of conduct violations on Monday, December 16, 2019.

One of the students involved in the fight made a verbal threat.

The Lansing Police Department are investigating the incident. They have not been able to contact the student at this time.

The LSD says as a precaution they are placing Eastern High School and Sexton High School in secured with restricted access on December 17, 2019 as well.

