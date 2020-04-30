Event organizers explore options for major summer events and festivals

It's the sounds of summer - as music and people filling the streets for their favorite festivals.

But these major community events could look a lot different this summer or just be cancelled all together.

"There a lot of unknowns right now and we are trying to figure it out together," said Terry Terry, the producer of Jazz and Blues fest, and the President of MICA.

Because Jazz and Blues fests are in August and September, organizers are weighing their options while they have the time.

"The first option is cancellation. We don't want to do that," said Terry. "Another is if there are some delays or timing issues, maybe move them together and do a duel event in September."

But Terry says planning in-person events bring more unknown variables.

"How do we handle when people register, buy things, drink all those things?" said Terry. "There will probably have extra requirements around them in terms of spacing. Do we do a mask contest as part of it things like that, to make it interesting?"

Festivals also play a large role in local businesses that thrive on these gatherings.

"Those are days that can really bump up your monthly sales and your overall profitability tremendously," said Chad Jordan, the owner of Cravings Gourmet Popcorn.

Although some major festivals in Old Town, like Jazz and Blues Fest, haven't been cancelled yet, Cravings is preparing for anything.

"If we are not going to have those, we just need to adapt and move forward and figure out how we are going to reach those same people doing something different," explained Jordan.

Lansing Entertainment & Public Facilities Authority has already taken a nearly 1.9 million dollar hit from cancelled indoor events at The Convention Center.

But the president isn't throwing the towel in yet for outdoor events like Common Ground.

"We think outdoor events will probably come back sooner than indoor events because more people are comfortable being outside and not in an enclosed space," said Scott Keith, president of Lansing Entertainment & Public Facilities Authority.

Both MICA and LEPFA says they will continue to explore their options for their outdoor events and hope to have a solutions in the next month or two.

We will keep you updated on these decisions.

Other spring and summer festivals are going straight to virtual.

The East Lansing Art Festival is holding its all-day facebook live event on May 16th and will feature performances and art demonstrations.

