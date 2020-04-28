European doctors warn rare kids' syndrome may have tie to coronavirus

Doctors in Britain, Italy, and Spain have been warned to look out for a rare inflammatory condition in children that is possibly linked to the new coronavirus.

Britain’s Pediatric Intensive Care Society has issued an alert to doctors noting that in the past three weeks, there has been an increase in the number of children with inflammatory problems requiring intensive care.

The group said there was “growing concern” that either a COVID-19 related syndrome was emerging in children or that a different, unidentified disease might be responsible.

Doctors' groups in Spain and Italy have made similar warnings.

