Europe holds low-key V-E Day commemorations due to virus

Europe marked the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied forces following six years of war in a low-key fashion as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns.

Instead of the big celebrations that had been planned, people across Europe have been asked to mark Friday's anniversary in private.

Queen Elizabeth II brought the commemorations in the U.K. to a suitable end with a televised broadcast to the nation at the exact time that her father, King George VI, addressed the country 75 years ago.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the statue of General Charles de Gaulle in Paris while German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other high-ranking officials also laid a wreath in Berlin.

