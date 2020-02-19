Erupting ice volcanoes can be seen along Lake Michigan

Check out these "volcanoes" on Lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids, Michigan, posted video of these ice volcanoes erupting on the shores of Oval Beach.

The post on Twitter read: It was a great day to visit the beach and watch the waves interact with the ice.

The phenomenon is the result of repeated interactions between the surf and the ice shelf.

Basically water comes under the ice and than erupts like lava through what looks like the top of a volcano.

