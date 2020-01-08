Erosion in Traverse City closes road

Rising water and erosion have forced a road closure in Traverse City and residents are concerned.

In Grand Traverse County, shoreline erosion has forced the road commission to close a portion of a road affecting residents.

This section of roadway is closed indefinitely due to erosion.

One homeowner says it's been devastating to watch as trees have been falling into the water and parts of her property have become at risk.

Sue Shooltz is a local resident. She said, "It's horrible. I mean can we use our beach next summer, I mean that's what we're concerned about the safety of it and if we put a dock up and we have steps going down where that eroded. Is that safe? We need some answers. Where do we go from here? We're going to have to put the pressure on somebody to help fix this issue."

Neighbors say the landslide has been eating away at the shoreline and coming underneath the roadway which has caused major safety concerns.

Over the last few months there have been instances along Lake Michigan in Wisconsin and Michigan where residential properties have fallen into Lake Michigan due to erosion.

Copyright 2020 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.