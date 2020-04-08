Eric Thomas continues to motivate during coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted nearly everyone in some fashion. World renown motivational speaker Eric Thomas is no different. However during these trying times, Thomas says he is as busy as he has ever been even without in-person tour stops.

"We had big tour with dates set up and some of the hosts have been gracious and asked us to do it online so they can still get the content," Thomas said.

While he was not comparing the situations as the exact same, he did mention how hard Michigan was hit in the economic recession back in 2008 and how he believes that has prepared us for something like this.

Thomas explained a method he has been using by saying, "We're actually reusing stuff from 2008 and 2010 and repurposing that for 2020. People are like woah that's amazing, how can you have a message so timely. It's like, we've been there before."

The former Michigan State University graduate who now lives in the Grand Ledge area has a few words of advice and encouragement for the people of Mid-Michigan.

"We can let this break us, or we can let this build us, but we can make the choice. I just want to say to everybody that no matter what you go through, at the end of the day you still get to make the choice, you still get to make the decision on how you're going to handle that," said Thomas.

Eric Thomas Inspires is not immune to the economic impact that has been felt around the world from the coronavirus crisis. He mentioned near the end of his interview that if his company does not receive help via a small business loan, there may be departments of his company laid off.

