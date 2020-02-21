Environmentalists: Lake Erie won't recover without new rules

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows the algae bloom on Lake Erie in 2011 which according to NOAA was the worst in decades. The algae growth is fed by phosphorus mainly from farm fertilizer runoff and sewage treatment plants, leaving behind toxins that have contributed to oxygen-deprived dead zones where fish can't survive. The toxins can kill animals and sicken humans. Ohio's fourth-largest city, Toledo, told residents late Saturday Aug. 2, 2014 not to drink from its water supply that was fouled by toxins possibly from algae on Lake Erie. (AP Photo/NOAA)
TOLEDO, OH (AP) -- Political leaders and environmentalists in Ohio who say the state hasn't taken enough action to save Lake Erie from its toxic algae blooms think new regulations are needed.

Ohio's Environmental Protection Agency announced last week that it will impose specific limits on sources of the phosphorus that feed the algae. But the state says it has no intention to add tougher regulations on the runoff behind the outbreaks.

Environmental organizations have cautiously applauded the state's decision to set new pollution limits. But some doubt that the lake will get better without tougher and enforceable rules.

