Environmentalists: Lake Erie won't recover without new rules

Political leaders and environmentalists in Ohio who say the state hasn't taken enough action to save Lake Erie from its toxic algae blooms think new regulations are needed.

Ohio's Environmental Protection Agency announced last week that it will impose specific limits on sources of the phosphorus that feed the algae. But the state says it has no intention to add tougher regulations on the runoff behind the outbreaks.

Environmental organizations have cautiously applauded the state's decision to set new pollution limits. But some doubt that the lake will get better without tougher and enforceable rules.

