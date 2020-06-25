Enterprise Drive to be closed for road reconstruction

The City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced Enterprise Drive will be closed for road construction.

The public service department said Enterprise Drive from Aurelius Road to the north dead end, will be closed for road reconstruction.

The work is set to begin June 26, 2020 and is expected to be finished by mid-August.

The public service department said access to local area residencies and businesses will be maintained.

Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

For more information, contact the public service department at 517-483-4455.

