Energy grant lightens the load for local shelter

Haven House in Lansing received a $5,500 grant to make some necessary improvements to the shelter.

Haven House provides emergency housing and support services for families with children.

The shelter helps families who are homeless prepare for permanent housing by developing and promoting self-sufficiency, stability, and financial responsibility.

But just like any home, it needs regular upkeep and improvements.

Haven House plans to replace their windows and update lighting in the shelter.

Renovations will take place over a course of a three part plan that aims to be completed by spring of 2020.

The cost of these renovations were a concern though, that's where three local religious organizations stepped in.

The Haslett Community Church, University Lutheran Church, and the Islamic Center of East Lansing collaborated to collect funds for the grant.

The religious organizations jointly participated in the Consumers Energy Houses of Worship Program.

The program gave each organization $500 after they signed up 50 residential Consumers Energy customers in their congregations to each receive a home energy analysis.

The three congregations raised additional funds by applying for a matching grant from Michigan Interfaith Power and Light, growing the initial $500 to $5,500.

