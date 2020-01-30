Endangered missing advisory issued for girl, 1, from Newport

An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for a one-year-old girl out of Newport early Thursday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, the girl, Aubree Nicole Hayslip, and her biological mother, Kyrsten Hayslip, 21, were last seen leaving the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Park on Sunday evening.

Hayslip told family members she was going to babysit for a friend overnight and would be back the next morning.

Hayslip and her daughter got into a gray passenger car, that she said was an Uber taking her to her friend's home. However, she and her child never returned home, state police said.

Aubree is two feet tall, weighs 20 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 9-1-1 or the Monroe Post of Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

