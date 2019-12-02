End of an era: Palace demolition begins

It's the end of an era for Detroit sports--The Palace of Auburn Hills is being torn down.

Demolition of the building began Sunday afternoon.

Crews could be seen removing the name from the front of the arena.

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores said he's working with a real estate company to redevelop the site for corporate offices.

When The Palace opened back in 1988, it revolutionized the way arenas were built. It's design has been the basis for nearly every arena built since.

The final concert held at The Palace was Bob Seger in September of 2017.

