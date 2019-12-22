"End of Watch" for 5-year-old honorary officer and firefighter

Peyton Michael Dennis was the youngest fire fighter and police officer in Ionia County.

The 5 year old was an honorary member of the Ionia fire department and sheriff's office.

After a courageous battle with a rare form of brain cancer, Peyton died on Dec. 14.

"It is with a heavy heart we share that Ionia’s youngest honorary officer has passed away after a very brave battle with cancer. Thank you Ofc. Peyton for your service," Ionia Department of Public Safety said.

His family and friends weren't the only people grieving him, the Ionia County Dispatch sent out a last call for their friend.

When a police officer dies dispatch sends out a call to mark the of "end of their watch" as an official goodbye. Ionia County Central Dispatch said Peyton's bravery left a lasting and profound impact on the community.

"Peyton, your honor, courage, and bravery will live on in all of us," Dispatch said. "Rest in peace to our friend, we have the watch from here."

His family wrote in Peyton's obituary that he was the type of kid who brought people together and united their community, as well as being an amazing brother and son.

Peyton was the inspiration for the movement "Pey' It Forward" which is all about being kind and helping out someone who needs it.

Peyton's funeral was on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Family and friends wore Peyton's favorite color blue in honor of him.

