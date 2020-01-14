Enbridge responds to State's request for information about Great Lakes pipeline

State officials are demanding an extensive set of records from Enbridge.

Officials want Enbridge to hand over documents going back to the '50s, when Line 5 was placed in the straits of Mackinac.

The DNR wants to review Enrbidge's compliance with the terms of that agreements.

The company operates dual oil pipelines in the straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5 carries crude oil between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. A 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) section runs across the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac linking Lakes Huron and Michigan.

Enbridge responded in a statement to the State's request for information.

"Line 5, which crosses the Straits of Mackinac, has been operating safely and reliably since it was constructed more than 60 years ago. The pipeline is an essential part of Michigan’s energy infrastructure system, helping Michiganders heat their homes and powering business across the State and region. We are committed to making a safe pipeline even safer by investing $500 million in the construction of a tunnel under the Straits to house the pipeline – thereby further protecting the waters of the Great Lakes and everyone who uses them."

The company is currently in the process of building a tunnel to house the pipeline. In December of 2019, the company was criticized for leaving debris in the waterway since September and never reported to the DNR.

