Enbridge finds protective coating gaps on Michigan pipeline

Enbridge says it has discovered four spots on an oil pipeline in Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac where protective coating has worn away, leaving bare metal exposed.

The company said Tuesday its crews noticed the spots this month while installing screw anchors to secure sections of Line 5 in the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan.

Spokesman Ryan Duffy says they'll be repaired. Each spot is less than six square inches in size. Enbridge previously has fixed several other places on the underwater pipelines with missing coating.

The company says the pipeline is safe but environmental groups and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel want it shut down.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.