Clinton Co. Sheriff's Office: Evacuation at Manitou Pontoon Boat Facility false alarm

On Friday morning the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the Manitou Pontoon Boat Facility, located at 16030 South Lowell Road, after an active shooter alarm was tripped.

The incident happened around 9:54 a.m.

The sheriff's office said the building was evacuated and all employees were accounted for.

The sheriff's office said a search of the premises determined it was a false alarm.

Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Lansing Police, Eaton County Sheriff, Michigan State Police, DeWitt Township, DeWitt City and St. Johns law enforcement all responded to the scene.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said it is doing a follow-up investigation.

