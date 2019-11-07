Employee involved in armed robbery

Jackson Police have released information on an armed robbery that happened on November 6.

The McDonald's on 407 W. Prospect Street was robbed around 9:12 p.m. by two people who were wearing gloves and had their faces covered, police say.

One of the suspects had a gun and demanded money from the safe.

They left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Further investigation determined that an employee was involved in the planning of the robbery, according to police.

The employee, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested and is in the Jackson County Jail pending charges.

The two that robbed the McDonald's have been identified and arrested.

They are also in the County Jail pending charges.

They have been identified as a 32-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.

Arraignment is pending.

