No. 1 overall recruit Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State

While it is no guarantee that Emoni Bates will play college basketball, the Gatorade National Player of the Year made his intentions clear on ESPN's 'Sportscenter' Monday afternoon. If he plays college basketball, Bates will play for Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

Bates, a member of the class of 2022, says that Michigan State had been expressing interest in him since 7th grade and that was a big reason why he wants to join the Spartans.

"I'm big on loyalty, and they showed me all loyalty, so I got to show them love back," Bates said.

The Ypsilanti Lincoln star is rated as the No. 1 player in all of high school basketball by ESPN despite being just a sophomore.

Bates' commitment was preluded by him saying he is, "not sure what the future holds", likely referencing possible changes to the rule that requires players to be one year out of high school before declaring for the NBA Draft.

