Jackson area public safety thank Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital with a parade

Hospitals across the country have been ground zero in the fight against coronavirus.

Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital parade.

In Jackson, that fight is taking place at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital. To show appreciation for these efforts, Blackman - Leoni public safety officer decided to organize a parade for the hospital staff.

The appreciation parade consists of only first responders thanking the hospital staff, they say they wanted to keep this as safe and private as possible.

"I would have loved to come out and have everybody show, but with the social distancing you just can't do that right now," Paul Long, Public safety officer for Blackman - Leoni said.

The parade started at Meijer and stretched two miles down to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital. Jackson County wasn't alone in the celebration though, Spring Arbor Fire Department, Springport Police Department, and 25 other local agencies all joined in support.

Henry Ford Health workers say they were surprised and thankful for the gesture.

"It makes us feel that we're all appreciated, I think it's a good thing because we're all coming together and we all appreciate one another and we can do this," Kristy Craven, Clinical Technician at Henry Ford said.

Long says the idea came after he began to have a hard time himself.

"This is the first time in 40 years that I've felt more stressed because this is an invisible virus that we're dealing with," Long said.

Other public safety officers say they came out to acknowledge the long hours.

"We see a patient out in the field for maybe a few minutes and they will see a patient for weeks with this virus, so we want to show our appreciation anyway we can," Ralph Riley, a Pulaski Township Firefighter said.

Although the parade was kept private some Jackson county residents grabbed their masks and showed up in support as well.

"I just think this is awesome because a shoutout to first responders, it just warms my heart," Terresa Shaw, a Jackson County resident said.

Paul Long says he hopes this event put a smile on everyone's face.

"Hopefully this lifts their spirits, for at least today," he said.

Local agencies say they don't need a parade themselves but if you want to thank an officer, do it from the safety of your house with a smile and wave.