Emergency money for veterans available

Emergency funding for veterans has now been approved for 12 counties, the Michigan Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division said in a news release Tuesday.

About $1.1 million has been made available through the new County Veteran Service Fund Emergency Relief program and eight other counties will soon receive about $254,000. That money can be used to help veterans hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, those impacted by May’s Midland and Gladwin County flooding are also being assisted.

Wartime and peacetime veterans from all eras can use the money for home and vehicle repairs, health care costs and other needs as appropriate, according to the release.

The counties that have received funding are Calhoun, Gladwin, Gogebic, Iosco, Kent, Marquette, Midland, Missaukee, Muskegon, Oakland, Wayne and Wexford.

Those counties still in the process of securing funding include Cheboygan, Eaton, Genesee, Ionia, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Mecosta and Roscommon.

A grocery voucher plan is also part of the program through the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency in partnership with Meijer. Participating counties include Calhoun, Cheboygan, Eaton, Genesee, Ionia, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Kent, Marquette, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Muskegon, Oakland, Wayne and Wexford.

The deadline for counties to apply for the CVSF-ER grant program is June 30. Counties can contact MVAA’s Karen Rowlader for more information at rowladerk@michigan.gov or 517-243-7675.

