Ella Sharp mini golf opening delayed

The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is delaying the opening of golf facilities, the agency said in a news release Wednesday.

The Ella Sharp Park Miniature Golf Course and the Golf Learning Center were previously announced to be open Friday. They will now open July 19.

The department said it needs more time to get the facilities ready for the public.

Businesses and places where the public gathers were closed across the state following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March. Some of them are starting reopening plans after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer loosened state restrictions.

Jackson also announced that playgrounds, picnic shelters, athletic fields, basketball courts and tennis courts opened Saturday. The clubhouse and concessions facilities opened Monday.

An adult softball league is scheduled to start July 20, and soccer programs could start sometime in July.

The Ella Sharp Miniature Golf Course is in the park at 4th Street and East Hickory Avenue, Jackson. The Golf Learning Center is located at 3225 4th St., Jackson.

For more information on Ella Sharp facilities and programs, go to www.ellasharppark.com. The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department can be reached at 517-788-4040.

