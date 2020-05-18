Elk are back at the Potter Park Zoo

Potter Park Zoo officials say back in 1920, male elk were one of the first species to call the zoo home, and 100 years later, the species are making their return.

Potter Park Zoo said it welcomed one male elk, Emmett, and two females, Sage and Belle, to the zoo this spring.

The zoo said once the zoo reopens, the elk will be visible in the exhibit where the moose were previously viewed.

The zoo said it plans to get orphaned moose from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, however, no calves were available in 2019. Instead, elk were chosen as an alternate species because the three-acre exhibit is well suited for their needs, according to Potter Park Zoo.

The zoo said the Elk came from Amber Elk Ranch.

The zoo said elk are the second-largest member of the cervid family and live primarily in western North American and northern Asia, spending their time in open woodlands, coniferous forests and open mountainous areas.

