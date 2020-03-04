Elizabeth Warren to hold town hall in Lansing

Elizabeth Warren campaign announced the candidate is coming to Lansing.

She will be hosting a town hall event in on Friday, March 6 at Lansing Community College.

The event is being held as the U.S. Senator from Massachusetts campaigns in the state prior to next Tuesday's Michigan Primary.

After Super Tuesday, Warren stands in third in the delegate count for the Democratic presidential nomination with 50 pledged delegates.

Warren is looking to Michigan with its 125 delegates to give her campaign a significant boost.

Doors open to Friday's event at 4:30 p.m.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium of LCC's Gannon Building at 600 North Grand Avenue.

The town hall is free and open to the public.

Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is strongly encouraged.

You can RSVP for the Lansing Town Hall at Warren's campaign website.

Admission will be first come, first served.

The campaign also wants people to know that this location is ADA-compliant.

