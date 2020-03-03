Elizabeth Warren to hold rally in Detroit

Elizabeth Warren is making a trip to Detroit on the night of Super Tuesday.

She is holding a rally at Eastern Market.

The event is set to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Fourteen states are holding primary elections this Super Tuesday.

The race was transformed in the 36 hours before polls opened as former rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg abruptly suspended their campaigns and endorsed Biden.

More than 1,300 delegates are at stake on Tuesday, marking a third of the total available during the entire Democratic primary process.

Tuesday’s presidential primaries mark the first major security test since the 2018 midterms. State and local election officials say they are prepared to deal with everything from equipment problems to false information about the coronavirus.

