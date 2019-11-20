Elevated levels of copper found in Charlotte drinking water

Elevated levels of copper in drinking water was found in select locations served by the City of Charlotte’s municipal water supply.

Drinking water with elevated levels of copper may cause upset stomach, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.

Elevated copper levels were found through routine water testing performed by the City of Charlotte.

Infants and people with rare genetic diseases like Wilson's disease may be more effected than others by the copper.

Barry-Eaton District Health Department suggests families take precautions to reduce their exposure to copper.

Families should flush their pipes for at least two minutes before using it.

Barry-Eaton District Health Department emphasize not to drink hot water, or boil water in an attempt to "clean it."

Hot water is more likely to contain high levels of copper. Copper is not removed from water by boiling, and boiling can actually raise the level of copper.

