Elevated copper levels have been identified in the city of Mason, according to a news release.

The city said its most recent testing for lead and copper, which was done back in August and September, found four of 20 samples exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) maximum contaminant level goal (MCLG) for copper.

Following state and federal laws, those residents, who accounted for the four exceeding samples, were notified of the results, the city of Mason said.

The city said they were also given a fact sheet on how to flush their pipes before using the water for cooking and drinking if the water had been sitting in their pipes for an extended period of time.

The city said testing completed back in 2014 found that copper was not detected in the city's wells, which supplies water to the city.

The city said residents, especially with copper plumbing, should follow published guidance about flushing pipes before using tap water for drinking, cooking, rinsing food, brushing teeth and preparing powdered baby formula.

The city said those who live in areas surrounding Mason, that use well water but have copper plumbing, should also flush their pipes before using the water.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is recommending that homes, who have a formula-fed infant, use cold, flushed water for drinking and making powdered formula.

The department said infants under 12 months old need to get their copper from the formula itself and warns that if tap water containing copper is used to make the formula, the child could get too much copper in their system, which could cause an upset stomach or other health issues.

If you choose to purchase a water filter, the MDHHS recommends getting filters that are tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 for copper reduction.

If you have questions about copper exposure and your health, you can call the Ingham County Health Department at 517-887-4312, or the MDHHS at 844-934-1315.

