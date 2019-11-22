Ele's place hosts luncheon to benefit family that lost their three sons

Ele's Place, a local a non-profit, community based organization that creates a support network for grieving children and families, will be hosting a luncheon for the Wallace family.

The Wallace family lost their three sons in a fire on Oct. 30.

Wallace Family Benefit Luncheon will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Ele's Place in Lansing behind the Sparrow Hospital.

The luncheon is fit for the holidays, with turkey and stuffing and more.

Ele's place is seeking donations for a silent auction that will benefit the family.

All first reponders emergency room personnel who were involved in assisting in the fire rescue are free of charge.

Ele's Place is also working also on setting up a Case Credit Union account to donate to the family.

Tickets are $25 at the door.

More info go to https://www.facebook.com/events/404636793747299/

