Ele's Place names first scholarship recipients

Elle’s Place Capital Region, an agency that provides services for children and teenagers grieving the death of someone close to them, has announced the recipients of a new scholarship.

Jesse Goulding and Telicia Patrick are the first to receive the Jesse Melot Memorial Scholarship, a $5,000 prize that will help them continue their education, the organization said in a news release Tuesday.

Goulding is a current volunteer at Ele’s Place Capital Region, located at 1145 W. Oakland Ave. He’ll use the money to pursue his education at the University of Michigan.

Patrick will finish her degree in social work; she’s been both a volunteer and social work intern at Ele’s Place Capital Region.

The scholarship was named after Jesse Melot, a longtime volunteer at the organization. He died in 2019.

“Our first two recipients could not be better examples of the commitment to service and community that marked my husband Jesse,” Derek Melot said in the release. “I know Telicia Patrick and Jesse Goulding will do wonderful things in the years to come. I’m just pleased that the fund is able to help them pursue their dreams.”

