Ele's Place asking for donations after annual fundraiser gets canceled

A lot of fundraising efforts have been put on hold or called off because of the coronavirus.

Ele's Place was supposed to have its annual "Healing Hearts Society Breakfast" Tuesday morning.

The event raises a large part of the organizations's money for the year.

Ele's Place is encouraging people to support the cause by making a donation on its website.

"We count on our community to support us and if this is a good time for you and you're able to, I would ask if you would consider donating to us as we continue to serve and are the only people that serve grieving children and teens in our community," said Kristine Kuhnert, director of Eles Place.

Ele's Place is a healing center for grieving children and teens and has moved much of its operations online to meet a growing need from the community.

