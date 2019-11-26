Electronic donations accepted by Salvation Army during Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army has begun accepting electronic donations at red kettle sites in Ingham, Eaton, Jackson, and Clinton counties.

The Salvation Army is calling it "Kettle Pay."

For the first time, donors can give money by just pulling out their cell phones.

When a donor bumps their phone to the NFC tag, they will automatically be taken to a custom donation page where they will be able to donate to The Salvation Army via Google Pay or Apple Pay, depending on their device-type.

The funds will be distributed to local Salvation Army locations based on the billing ZIP code of the donor’s phone. Phones without bump capability will be able to scan a special QR code that will take them to the donations site.

They will also collect coins and dollar bills like years before.

"The iconic bells and red kettles aren't going to disappear any time soon, we're just making it easier an more convenient for the community to donate," said Major Glen Caddy, Divisional Commander.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army's largest fundraiser.

The goal is to raise $225,000 from Nov. 15 to Christmas Eve to help mid-Michigan families in need.

You can volunteer to be a bell ringer for the Salvation Army here.

You can also donate to the Salvation Army here.

