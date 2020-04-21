Electric scooters back in East Lansing

Electric scooters are back on the streets in East Lansing.

City officials are warning riders to take extra precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say if you're going to use a scooter, you must be traveling for a reason approved under Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order.

Officials say those who use the scooters are strongly urged to wash or sanitize their hands before and after riding the scooters and should wipe them down with a disinfectant wipe before when they're finished.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.