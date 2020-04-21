Electric Forest cancels 2020 event

Electric Forest announced it has canceled its 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the event made the announcement on their website and said the decision took weeks of discussions, input and direction from state and local authorities.

Organizers said there are two options for members that currently hold Electric Forest 2020 wristbands and lodging packages. You can either retain your wristband and lodging packages for the summer of 2021, or you can submit for a refund including fees.

Organizers said wristband and lodging package purchasers will be contacted via email within the next 48 hours.

Event organizers said to make sure to keep an eye out for an email from the Festival Ticketing or from The Official Wristband Exchange, depending on where you purchased your tickets from.

Electric Forest said you will have 30 days from the receipt of the email to respond with your choice. The deadline to respond is May 21, 2020.

