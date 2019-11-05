Election precinct change causes confusion

You would think voting would be a piece of cake in an off year, but one Lansing voter had to do some detective work to figure out where to cast her ballot.

Julia Scruggs has voted at Averill Elementary School in Lansing for years and had no reason to think her precinct had moved.

"I went there, but there was no voting there today and there were no signs telling me where to go to vote," Scruggs said.

So Scruggs drove to the City Clerk's Office and they sent her to the new polling place, the Tabernacle of David Church. From there, her problems only escalated.

"I am legally handicapped. There's no handicapped parking. It's on the side of the building near a different door, but that's not the side they used," Scruggs said.

She said she went through too much trouble just to vote for a city council member in Lansing.

"They didn't follow through. That's what really happened," Scruggs said.

City Clerk Chris Swope says they make sure to remind voters where they need to go.

"Unless someone took the signs, we put them up and they were there," Swope said.

He said the city changed three precincts this year and told all of those voters who would be impacted.

"In all three of the precinct instances we mailed a new voter ID card to every member of that precinct," Swope said.

But Scruggs said she never received it .

"I never received it, I had no idea. How long ago was that notice mailed out? I know I didn't get it recently," Scruggs said.

In the end, Scruggs was able to vote, but she's worried about something like this happening again next year when the lines will be a lot longer.

