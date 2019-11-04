Election polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day, and although it's an off-year election, there will be several races happening around mid-Michigan.

Polls in the state of Michigan will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Office of the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Here are a few of the races happening Tuesday:

Lansing City Council

Council Member - At Large

(Voters Choose 2)

Yanice Jackson-Long

Julee Rodocker

Patricia A. Spitzley

Carol Wood

Council Member - Ward 1

Jody Washington

Brandon Betz

Council Member - Ward 3

Adam Hussain

East Lansing City Council

Council Member

(Voters Choose 3)

Erik Altmann

Mark S. Meadows

Lisa Babcock

Jessy Gregg

John L. Revitte

Warren Stanfield III

Jackson Mayor

Jeromy Alexander

Derek J. Dobies

Back in August, Dobies garnered just over 1,000 votes and Alexander came in second with 568 votes.

Jackson City Council

Ward 2

Freddie Dancy

(Unopposed)

Ward 4

Laura Dwyer Schlecte

Laura Beth Stephens

Ward 6

Will Forgave

Colleen Sullivan

