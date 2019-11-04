Election polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day, and although it's an off-year election, there will be several races happening around mid-Michigan.
Polls in the state of Michigan will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Office of the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Here are a few of the races happening Tuesday:
Lansing City Council
Council Member - At Large
(Voters Choose 2)
Yanice Jackson-Long
Julee Rodocker
Patricia A. Spitzley
Carol Wood
Council Member - Ward 1
Jody Washington
Brandon Betz
Council Member - Ward 3
Adam Hussain
East Lansing City Council
Council Member
(Voters Choose 3)
Erik Altmann
Mark S. Meadows
Lisa Babcock
Jessy Gregg
John L. Revitte
Warren Stanfield III
Jackson Mayor
Jeromy Alexander
Derek J. Dobies
Back in August, Dobies garnered just over 1,000 votes and Alexander came in second with 568 votes.
Jackson City Council
Ward 2
Freddie Dancy
(Unopposed)
Ward 4
Laura Dwyer Schlecte
Laura Beth Stephens
Ward 6
Will Forgave
Colleen Sullivan
