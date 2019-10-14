Decision 2019: Barry County Ballot Proposals

Throughout mid-Michigan various governing bodies this November are seeking to have voters approve proposals that will raise funds for improvements to schools, acquire new equipment for fire departments or even seek approval to sell local property acquired in foreclosure.

There are nine counties in the News 10 viewing area, however, three counties (Clinton, Eaton, Shiawassee) will not offer any ballot proposals to voters. For voters and especially the county clerk’s offices in Clinton and Shiawassee Counties it will be very quiet on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. There are no elections or ballot proposals in either county.

However, for voters in the other seven (7) counties, there are fifteen separate proposals being presented on a yes or no vote. The majority of them, 12, dealing with education. The other three (3) involve the topic of fire protection.

In this preview, we will go through the various proposals being offered on this November’s ballot. We’ll review them in each county News 10 covers and then by the governing body which is sponsoring the specific proposal.

BARRY COUNTY

Barry County voters will go to the polls and may decide any of four ballot proposals. All of the proposals deal with the issue of education. These proposals are being offered by governing bodies that straddle in one case several county lines. So, the final decision on all of the proposals will not just be for Barry County voters to decide.

CALEDONIA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – OPERATING MILLAGE PROPOSAL

Caledonia schools are asking voters to approve a proposal which will allow the school district to levy a statutory rate not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law. That should run those living in the district $1.80 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation. The money collected will be used for operating purposes and the school district in the ballot proposal says that their estimates indicate the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2020 is approximately $329,000.

Caledonia Community School voters are located not only in Barry County, but also Allegan and Kent.

KALAMAZOO REGIONAL EDUCATIONAL SERVICE AGENCY – AREA CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION PROPOSAL

The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency is also known as KRESA. KRESA is offering this education proposal to establish a career and technical program. In the language found on the ballot, KRESA estimates that if the annual property tax levied for this purpose is limited to 1 mill, that is $1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for a period of 20 years, the potential revenue collected is approximately $8,264,827.

KRESA voters are located not only in Barry County, but also in Kalamazoo as the school district’s name would suggest and also Calhoun County.

PLAINWELL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – BONDING PROPOSALS

In the area served by Plainwell Community Schools, the voters are being asked to approve a proposal which seeks to borrow a sum that the districts says will not exceed $48,655,000. Along with the money being borrowed Plainwell will issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds.

The money will be used to construct, furnish, and equip additions to existing school buildings. Remodel and re-equip existing facilities, install needed instructional technology, and even improve school playgrounds.

Plainwell schools in its proposal says the estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2020 will be .55 mill or $0.55 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation. That will be a net 3.27 mills increase over the prior year’s levy.

Plainwell voters are located not only in Barry County, but also in Allegan and Kalamazoo.

THORNAPPLE KELLOGG SCHOOL – BONDING PROPOSAL

For those voters living in the Thornapple Kellogg School District, they are being asked whether TK Schools, as the district is also known, will be allowed to borrow $42,840,000 and issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds in one or more series.

The funds will be used to construct a new learning center. TK Schools, just like Plainwell, also wants to construct, furnish, and equip additions to existing school buildings. Remodel and re-equip existing facilities, install needed instructional technology, and improve school playgrounds and athletic facilities. TK Schools even wants to use the money to purchase school buses.

In additional information listed on the ballot for voters, TK schools estimate that the millage levied for the proposed bonds in 2020 will be a 0 mill or $0.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation.

TK School voters are located not only in Barry County, but also in Allegan, Ionia, and Kent.

